Gippy Grewal Surprises Fans As He Announces The Release Dates Of His Upcoming Movies

Actor and singer Gippy Grewal has recently given his fans a very happy surprise. The artist has announced the release date of three of his upcoming movies on his social media. All three movies will be releasing next year. Read on:

Gippy Grewal announces the release dates of his upcoming movies

On August 25, 2020, Gippy Grewal took to his official Instagram handle to share the release date of three of his upcoming movies, which are Manje Bistre 3, Maa, and Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi. All the three movies will be releasing next year, in 2021.

Adding the release dates of the movie, he has captioned the post, “Humble Motion Pictures next year 👍 Manje Bistre 3 Releasing On 9th April 2021 Maa Releasing On 7th May 2021 on mother day Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi Releasing On 16th July 2021 @omjeestarstudioss @munishomjee #AniketKawade @humblemotionpictures @thehumblemusic @divyadutta25 @bal_deo @officialranaranbir @ghuggigurpreet @karamjitanmol @babbalrai9 @iaarushi @princekanwaljitsingh @vaddagrewal @raghveerboliofficial”.

About Gippy Grewal’s upcoming movies

Manje Bistre 3 is the third installment to the Manje Bistre series of Punjabi movies. The movie will be directed by Baljit Singh Deo and is written by Rana Ranbir. The movie stars Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Karamjit Anmol in pivotal roles.

His second release of next year, Maa is made under Gippy Grewal’s own production banner. The movie will be releasing on the occasion of Mother’s Day and no further details about the film have officially been shared by the makers of the movie.

His third release of 2021, Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi, will be directed by Smeep Kang. The movie stars Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, and Zareen Khan as the lead characters of the movie. Reports from SpotBoyE claim that Gippy Grewal will also be seen in Dare and Lovely, opposite Taapsee Pannu.

