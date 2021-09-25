Global Citizen Festival 2021: Checkout List Of NYC, LA Performers, Schedule, Tickets

With the pandemic repercussions easing down, the Global Citizen Festival 2021 is finally here with countless artists, activists, and advocacy organizations coming together to raise awareness and spark global change. The festival is considered "Global Citizen Live," a 24-hour music festival spanning six continents and featuring hundreds of artists and celebrities giving amazing performances. This year, the event is a part of Global Citizens’ so-called "Recovery Plan for the World," a much-talked campaign that focuses widely on coronavirus pandemic, ending the hunger crisis, and a lot more.

Global Citizen Festival performers list

With the festival to kick start on a grand note, an array of prominent stars are lined up to give spectacular performances that would mesmerize the spectators. From New York City, performers like Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, and Shawn Mendes are expected to perform for the event. Apart from this, special guests like Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, and Lang Lang are also expected to grace the event with their presence. Amber Ruffin, Andy Cohen, Billy Porter, Bonang Matheba, Bridget Moynahan, Connie Britton, and more will also give appearances at the event.

From LA, viewers and fans can expect performances by Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Migos, ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers, and 5 Seconds of Summer; and appearances by JoJo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Maggie Q, and Scott Evans, presented by Verizon.

The Global Citizen Music Festival 2021 schedule, tickets

The event will begin on Saturday (Sept. 25) at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Tickets to the show are selling out quickly. Some of the seats are still available and fans can book them on VividSeats.com for the shows at The Great Lawn in NYC's Central Park and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Other than this, people can book the tickets by just downloading the Global Citizen app and create an account. By signing petitions, sharing messages on social media, one can get an opportunity to earn festival points that can be used to enter ticket drawings. Only Global Citizens who live in the US can win tickets for the NYC event.

How to watch Global Citizen Festival on TV

Viewers who have a cable package can watch the event Live on TV beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on ABC News Live. FX will start airing coverage at noon ET/9 a.m. PT, and one can watch Global Citizen in primetime on ABC beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

