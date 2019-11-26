Goo Hara Found Dead At Her Apartment; Police Find 'pessimistic' Note Penned By The Star

Goo Hara, the K pop singer who was just 28 years old, was found dead at her home in an affluent area of Seoul on November 24, 2019. She was the part of the top South Korean girl group Kara. The star had also tried to commit suicide earlier this year after launching an anti-cyberbullying campaign. She was found in the Cheongdam-dong area of Seoul, South Korea, at around 6 pm local time on Sunday. Commissioner of Seoul Metropolitan Police Lee Yong-Pyo reportedly said that investigations are still ongoing. It was reported that during the investigation they found a handwritten note in her house that revealed pessimistic things about her life.

Read Also| K-Pop Star Goo Hara Found Dead At Her Seoul Home

Police find a 'pessimistic' note penned by Goo Hara

Goo Hara took to her Instagram and shared a message saying good night to her fans only to be discovered dead the next morning. Her close friends, family, and colleagues gathered at the funeral to pay their respects. Her colleagues were seen at the ceremony.

Read Also| K-pop Star Goo Hara's Death Shakes Fans, Starts Online Debate On Depression

In the month of May, she had attempted suicide as she was cyberbullied and she is said to have no been able to take the bad things the people said to her. She was doing well and had come back from a successful gig from Japan. She was in Japan from November 14 to 19. She also launched her new single after her recovering.

Read Also| TV Shows That 90s Kids Were Fond Of; From Hip Hip Hurray To Shararat

She had openly spoken out against cyberbullying. The people attacked her, and after a few days after her initiative, she was hospitalised. She also pleaded fans for more positive social media comments. But then she reportedly faced the intense pressures of the limelight in the controversial industry, causing her misery. Similarly, last month, another K-pop star named Sulli who was just 25 was also found dead in her apartment as she was reportedly battling 'severe depression.'

Read Also| Sulli: Times When The Korean Pop Star Was The Talk Of The Town

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.