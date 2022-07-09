Google Celebrates BTS ARMY's Ninth Anniversary With A Special Message From Band Members

While the BTS Army is currently delighted with the fact that their favourite band BTS, consisting of JungKook, V, Jimin, SUGA, J Hope, Jin and RM will soon be entertaining them with vlogs, Google left them in amazement with its latest collaboration with the band in the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the BTS ARMY. As the fans searched BTS on Google, they received a special message from the band members in the most adorable way. On the other hand, as July 9 marks the ninth birthday of the BTS ARMY, Google also left the fans astonished by releasing a new street view to help the ARMY go on a virtual tour of the band’s best artworks. Check it out.

Google and BTS band collaborate on BTS ARMY’s 9th anniversary

On the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the origin of the BTS ARMY, the band collaborated with Google and gave a delightful gift to them by giving them an opportunity to unlock a secret Easter Egg. Beginning on Friday, when the fans typed BTS on Google, a purple-coloured balloon appeared on the right side. As the users clicked the balloon, a flurry of balloons begin to pop out from the bottom of the screen with some having special messages from the band members. As the users clicked on the same, they can hear audio messages from their favourite band members.

Elissa Wolf, Google’s lead, who was a part of this project, spoke to Variety and stated how BTS had the positive energy that they wanted to bring to the Search. She said, “BTS has such a positive energy, and we wanted to bring a bit of that to Search. I’m a fan myself, so I was thrilled to be able to work on this project!”

Moreover, Google Arts & Culture also celebrated the occasion with their collaboration with BTS x Street Galleries which took the users on a Street View tour of the places that hold special memories for BTS. Among the 14 locations, the users are also given a chance to create their own street galleries with artworks by the BTS band members. Take a look.

Image: Google/Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial