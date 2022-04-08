Grammy Award-winning Star Jon Batiste Gets 950% Streaming Bump After 5 Wins At 2022 Event

The Grammys 2022 included some notable moments like Freedom singer Jon Batiste's five wins, which included the Album of the Year award. The artist was nominated in a whopping 11 categories for the Grammys 2022 and took home five awards including Album of the Year, Best American Roots Song, Best American Roots Performance, Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Music Video.

According to a recent report by Variety, the artist saw a massive 950% increase in the streaming of his music after the award ceremony.

Jon Batiste gets 950% streaming bump post-Grammys 2022

Jon Batiste, who took home five Grammy Awards for his outstanding work saw a 950% increase in the streaming of his music after the prestigious event. According to Variety, the artist had 307-400 on-demand streams two days ahead of the Grammys, which quickly rose to 3,227,300 on the day of the Grammys and the following day. The publication reported that the artist's music was streamed on-demand 537,100 times on the day of the Grammys and rose to 2,690,200 times a day after the ceremony.

The artist recently opened up about his experience of winning five Grammy Awards in the presence of his family as he spoke to Billboard. He told the publication that he was accompanied to the event by his 89-year-old grandfather, sister, parents, nephews and friends. He mentioned it was 'incredible' that his family was part of his big night and that he was 'still processing it'. He told the publication, "Man, it’s so much I’m still processing it. First off, the fact that my family is there to witness that is just incredible. It’s incredible. (sic)"

Jon Batiste's performance at Grammys 2022

Apart from taking home five Grammy Awards, the artist also stepped onto the stage to perform the Grammy-nominated number Freedom. He ruled the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas during the event and not only dazzled the audience with his look but also with his dance moves. He began his performance as he sat at a grand piano, and ended with him making his way to the audience, as they cheered for him.

(Image: @jonbatiste/Instagram)