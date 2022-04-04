BTS' Jin Shares Update On His Index Finger Surgery After Grammys 2022 Performance

The night of Grammys 2022 may have come as a disappointment for the South Korean septet BTS and their fandom who anticipated the band to script history on the stage, but they managed to steal to show with their energetic and smooth performance of the track Butter. Moreover, they became the only K-pop artists to perform on the Grammys stage for the second year in a row.

Decked up in suits, the seven members--Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook graced the red carpet and trended on social media by interacting with fellow musicians like Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga and many more. However, the oldest member of the band, Jin caused concern to several fans after they noticed that the singer endured pain because of his finger while performing on stage. Addressing the same, the 29-year-old shared an update on his index finger surgery.

BTS' Jin shares update on his index finger surgery

Taking to his official WeVerse handle, the Dynamite singer shared a message for ARMY to address the concern they showed after seeing him in pain during BTS' Grammys 2022 performance. He began by assuring the fans that he is not in pain anymore by writing, ''No, my finger doesn't hurt, seriously,'' he continued, ''I've got it wrapped up because if there's a big impact onto it, I'd have to get the surgery again,''

Known for his charming personality with innocence and playfulness to him, Jin revealed another reason for keeping his index finger wrapped in a bandage. He added, ''but if I pretend it hurts, people are careful of it,'' while stating that it was a 'honey tip' from his end. However, he ensured the fans again that his injury does not hurt anymore.

220404 Jin Weverse



🐹: No, my finger doesn't hurt, seriously

I've got it wrapped up because if there's a big impact onto it, I'd have to get the surgery again, but if I pretend it hurts, people are careful of it keke honey tip (pro tip)

🐹: No but really, it doesn't hurt.. pic.twitter.com/BXgIXq9odo — alex⁷ (@iIlejeons) April 4, 2022

Earlier in March, BTS' managing company Big Hit Entertainment issued a statement to share an update on an injury on Jin's index finger. The statement read, ''Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18."

Image: Instagram/@jin