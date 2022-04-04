Grammys 2022: AR Rahman, Son Ameen Meet BTS At Award Night; Excited Fans Call For Collab

The Grammys 2022 was filled with several iconic moments and crossovers leaving fans delighted. From BTS' V getting a kiss from pop icon Lady Gaga to Billie Eilish's fan girl moment with Jon Batiste, the biggest musical night was a treat for global audiences. Another instance that caught netizens' attention was music maestro AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen meeting the South Korean band BTS.

Two-time Grammy-winner AR Rahman was spotted alongside the global sensations, while his son also posed with the band. The glimpses shared on social media have got fans vouching for collaboration between Rahman and the Bangtan Boys. Many fans requested the Jai Ho singer to ask BTS to come together with him, mentioning, "The collab is needed please".

AR Rahman & son AR Ameen meet BTS at Grammy Awards 2022

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, April 4, Ameen shared a post where he could be seen posing and clicking selfies with the BTS members. He also shared multiple videos via his Instagram story where AR Rahman could be seen standing alongside the band. Take a look.

AR RAHMAN SAW THEM OMG pic.twitter.com/P9mH8OxKfD — sneha⁷ ♡ (@wwh_enthusiast) April 4, 2022

Reacting to the post, fans dropped comments like," We want AR collaboration with BTS. When?", "ask BTS to collab with your dad", "omg I am so happy after watching this", among other things. Singer Armaan Malik also reacted to the post with purple hearts, while Jonita Gandhi also dropped love-filled emoticons.

Meanwhile, the South Korean boy band delivered an incredible performance at the Grammys 2022, setting the stage ablaze with their chartbuster, Butter. The band was also nominated for the Best Pop/Duo/Group Award, however, missed out on winning.

AR Rahman bagged two Grammy Awards in 2010 for the film Slumdog Millionaire, in the categories - Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media and Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media categories.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ARRAMEEN)