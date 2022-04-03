Grammys 2022 Live Streaming: How To Watch The 64th Grammy Awards Live Online And On TV?

Quick links:
Image: AP
The Grammy Award, also termed Grammys, is an award represented by the Recording Academy. It recognizes 'Outstanding Achievement in the music industry'. The Grammys are the first of the Big Three networks' major music awards held annually (before the Billboard Music Awards in Summer, and the American Music Awards in Fall). As the event is slated to be held soon, the fans residing in India, as well as in other countries, must be wondering where to live stream the highly-anticipated event. Here's everything you need to know about Grammys 2022.
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards is scheduled to take place on 3 April in Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. On the other hand, the Grammys 2022 Live Streaming in India will begin at 5:30 am on 4 April 2022. The red carpet will as usual begin 2 hours ahead of the main ceremony.
The much-awaited music event can be enjoyed by the audience live on Paramount+. The event will also air live on CBS with the cable subscribers getting free streaming on the CBS app as well as on the official website. In India, the ceremony will air live on April 4, at 5.30 am on the Sony Liv app.
For those opting to watch Grammys 2022 event on TV, they can subscribe to FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Paramount+, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. Many of the streaming platforms also offer free trials.
The 64th Grammy Awards will definitely be exciting with the first performers that have been announced being nominees BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow.
“I Still Have Faith in You”, Abba
“Freedom”, Jon Batiste
“I Get a Kick Out of You”, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Peaches”, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
“Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish
“Drivers License”, Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic
“Right on Time”, Brandi Carlile
“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”, Lil Nas X
We Are, Jon Batiste
Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Montero, Lil Nas X
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore, Taylor Swift
Donda, Kanye West
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
“Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish
“Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic
“Drivers License”, Olivia Rodrigo
“Fight for You”, H.E.R.
“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”, Lil Nas X
“Bad Habits”, Ed Sheeran
“A Beautiful Noise”, Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile
Arooj Aftab
Glass Animals... Click here to get the full list
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.