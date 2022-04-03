Grammys 2022 Live Streaming: How To Watch The 64th Grammy Awards Live Online And On TV?

The Grammy Award, also termed Grammys, is an award represented by the Recording Academy. It recognizes 'Outstanding Achievement in the music industry'. The Grammys are the first of the Big Three networks' major music awards held annually (before the Billboard Music Awards in Summer, and the American Music Awards in Fall). As the event is slated to be held soon, the fans residing in India, as well as in other countries, must be wondering where to live stream the highly-anticipated event. Here's everything you need to know about Grammys 2022.

Grammys 2022 Live Streaming

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards is scheduled to take place on 3 April in Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. On the other hand, the Grammys 2022 Live Streaming in India will begin at 5:30 am on 4 April 2022. The red carpet will as usual begin 2 hours ahead of the main ceremony.

Where to watch Grammys 2022 Online?

The much-awaited music event can be enjoyed by the audience live on Paramount+. The event will also air live on CBS with the cable subscribers getting free streaming on the CBS app as well as on the official website. In India, the ceremony will air live on April 4, at 5.30 am on the Sony Liv app.

Where to watch Grammys 2022 on TV?

For those opting to watch Grammys 2022 event on TV, they can subscribe to FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Paramount+, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. Many of the streaming platforms also offer free trials.

Grammys 2022 Performances:

The 64th Grammy Awards will definitely be exciting with the first performers that have been announced being nominees BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow.

Grammys 2022 Nominations:

Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith in You”, Abba

“Freedom”, Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You”, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches”, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish

“Drivers License”, Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic

“Right on Time”, Brandi Carlile

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”, Lil Nas X

Album of the Year

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Song of the Year

“Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic

“Drivers License”, Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight for You”, H.E.R.

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”, Lil Nas X

“Bad Habits”, Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise”, Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Image: AP