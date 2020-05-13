Hailey Baldwin Is Glad That Justin Bieber Postponed His 'Changes' Tour

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, celebrities are taking extra efforts to keep in touch with their fans. From Instagram Live to regular updates, they are doing it all. Hopping on to this wagon Miley Cyrus started her own Instagram live show titled Bright Minded with Miley Cyrus. Stepping on to these tracks, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin started their own Facebook series The Biebers on Watch.

Hailey Baldwin is glad Justin Bieber postponed his tour

The duo often talks about their lives together, share stories and more with their fans. Model Hailey Baldwin revealed that she is glad that husband and singer Justin Bieber has more time to deal with his health issues before he can perform again. The singer postponed his tour earlier due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Justin Bieber was set to go for his Changes tour starting on May 14 before the Coronavirus pandemic hit. According to a news source, wife Hailey Baldwin expressed that the concert being postponed is not the worst thing in the world. Hailey said to Justin that she honestly feels that everything happens for a reason.

Hailey Baldwin revealed that she is almost happy that she feels like Justin Bieber has more time to just be strong, healthy, and prepare for the performances. The model added that when the tour does come back around and when he goes out, Bieber will be strong and healthy. Baldwin said that all of it makes her feel a little bit better.

Bieber then asked if Hailey Baldwin thinks he is in good shape at the moment. She replied by saying that she thinks he is in great shape. They further talked about their life in quarantine with Bieber saying that he feels like they are getting to know each other every day.

Baldwin expressed the hope of never wanting to stop getting to know each other. She also said that their goal in marriage is to keep learning new things about each other till they turn 100. Both of them are quite active on social media and often pictures and videos and keep their fans updated about their lives in isolation. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are currently self-isolating in Bieber's condo in Canada.

Bieber recently announced his collaboration with Ariana Grande for a new song Stuck With U. The song marks the first single in a series of charity songs from their manager Scooter Braun’s company. Justin also shared a compilation of fan videos with the music edit of their song.

