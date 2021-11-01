Last Updated:

BLACKPINK's Lisa Turns Into Squid Game's 'Red-Light, Green-Light' Doll For Halloween; See

Taking to Instagram, singer Lisa from the South Korean band, BLACKPINK, recently gave a glimpse of her Halloween 2021 costume leaving her fans amazed.

Halloween 2021

Image: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m


As numerous celebrities showcase their fun and interesting Halloween 2021 costumes, Blackpink's member, Lisa recently gave a glimpse of her costume inspired by the popular web series, Squid Game.

Lisa's costume created a massive buzz among the fans the moment it surfaced on social media. Numerous fans expressed their delight in watching her Halloween 2021 avatar by pouring in hearts and heart-eyed emojis. 

Halloween 2021: Lisa's Squid Game costume wins fans' hearts

Lisa, one of the popular members of the South Korean girl band, BLACKPINK, recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared glimpses of her Halloween 2021 costume with all her fans in which she can be seen portraying the iconic doll from the series, Squid Game. She added a video clip of herself wearing the yellow and orange school uniform that the doll from the Netflix series wore in the show. Further, she added a photo in which she can be seen standing in front of the mirror while depicting an intense expression. She also added more such pictures depicting her Squid Game doll look that appeared during the initial episodes when the players had to compete in the Green Light, Red Light game. In the caption, BLACKPINK's Lisa wished everyone a happy Halloween and even added a ghost emoji next to it. 

Many fans took to Lisa's latest Instagram post and commented on her Halloween costume. Many of them stated how cute she looked while many others poured in love for her by adding hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Some of the fans were left cracked up with her Squid Game-inspired Halloween costume and dropped laughing emojis in the comment section. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to BLACKPINK's latest Instagram post and see how the fans loved her Squid Game costume for Halloween 2021. 

Lisa

BLACKPINK, consisting of members namely Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, came up with their first online concert titled YG Palm Stage ― 2021 Blackpink: The Show in June 2021. The concert recorded a Livestream of around 280,000 paid subscribers and it generated ₩10 million (US$8.9 million) from ticket sales. 

 

 

Image: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m

