Halloween 2021: The Weeknd Looks Unrecognisable In Don Vito Look; Fans Ask 'Is That You?'

Halloween celebrations were hampered last year in several parts of the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, this year's celebrations were on a much grander scale with fewer restrictions and also the availability of vaccines. Along with the parties, people were also a lot more serious about their costumes. Hollywood stars took their costume game to a whole new level. After Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Addams Family recreation to Lizzo's Yoda avatar, singer The Weeknd surprised his fans with a jaw-dropping Halloween avatar.

The Canadian singer The Weeknd stole the show with his Don Vito Corleone avatar for Halloween 2021. The singer looked unrecognisable in his The Godfather character's costume. Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a few snaps of his look. In the photos, The Weeknd wore a black suit and posed much like Marlon Brando from the award-winning film. He also imitated some iconic poses, including one with a cat, and raised the bar of Halloween costumes yet again. His Halloween costume took the internet by storm as his fans were awestruck seeing him in such an avatar. While some of them could not recognise him, others declared him the king of Halloween 2021. A fan wrote, "this guy just never misses on Halloween," while another one commented, "He won Halloween."

The Weeknd imitates Marlon Bando from The Godfather

The Weeknd's Halloween game is getting better with every year. Each year, he surprises his fans by acing some famous characters of Hollywood. He also shared a video of him imitating an iconic gesture of Marlon Brando. Sharing a video in his costume, the singer wrote, "This mans had the best celebrity Halloween costume for 6 years straight now."

Other than The Weeknd, American singer Lizzo also surprised her fans by recreating baby Yoda. The singer took her Yoda obsession to the next level as she painted her entire body in blue and green. Riverdale stars Camila Mendes and Madeline Metsch also stunned their fans with their on-point recreation of Velma and Daphne. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were in sync with their entire family. They recreated the famous Adams Family and amazed their fans.

Image: AP/Instagram/@theweeknd