Harry Styles' Fan-favourite Moments From His Stint On 'Saturday Night Live'; Check Out

Considered as one of the most dominant forces in the western music industry by fans, Harry Styles has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses, as the singer has delivered a wide range of successful albums throughout his illustrious career. Apart from being known for his chartbuster albums, Harry Styles also has a knack for entertaining the audience, as the actor often connects with his fans on social media, television and other streaming platforms.

However, Harry Styles’ stint in Saturday Night Live clearly stands out, as the singer received immense appreciation for his funny bits on the show. From entertaining the audience with his over-the-top Icelandic accent to singing a rendition of his debut single, here are a few of his best moments from SNL's episode number 6 of season 45.

Harry compared his relationship with the SNL

As seen in the episode, Harry Styles expressed his gratitude for making him a part of the SNL journey and revealed that he is excited to be on the show more than just a musical guest. Adding to the same, he revealed that it feels as if someone likes him more than just a friend. Comparing his presence at SNL with his relationships, Harry Styles promised the audience of spending a fun night with them.

When the singer reminisced his 'One-Direction' days

As seen in the fun-filled episode, the singer took sarcastic jibes at his former band, One-Direction. Speaking about the same, he joked that he is no more in the boy-band and it would have been fun to have them on SNL. The singer also took a jibe at Zayn Malik.

Harry Styles in a Lamaze Class

In a special segment introduced in the show, Harry Styles was seen as an Icelandic citizen, working in the United States. As seen in the much-loved episode, the singer joked about how social media affects a person’s language. Harry Styles was also seen lip-syncing to his wife on the show.

Falling singer performs at SNL

As seen in the episode, Harry Styles, wearing a red suit and black tie included a brass ensemble in the number, as he crooned lyrics of his hit chartbuster, Watermelon Sugar.

