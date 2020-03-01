The Debate
The Debate
Video: 'Drunk' Harry Styles Dances With Fan Wearing 'But Daddy I Love Him' T-shirt

Hollywood News

Singer-songwriter Harry Styles has taken the internet by storm as a video of him dancing with a fan wearing 'But Daddy I love Him' t-shirt has surfaced online.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

Famous pop singer Harry Styles has taken the internet by storm as a video of him dancing with a fan at a nightclub has surfaced online. In the video, the 26-year-old singer can be seen 'tipsy dancing' wearing a white 'But Daddy I Love Him' t-shirt. According to reports, the video was shot on New Year's Eve and Harry can be seen barefoot with pink nails, white shorts and also wearing a pearl necklace. 

READ: Harry Styles' 'Falling' Song Features Spectacular Visuals Of Singer Underwater; Watch

'Tipsy' Harry

The video shared by a Twitter user has already garnered almost 23,000 views. Several netizens have also called the fan 'luckiest person'. One Twitter user wrote, “You are telling me Harry Styles danced with you, hugged you and kissed your hand multiple times in a shirt that says but daddy I love him??? nothing in my life is fair”. 

READ: Harry Styles And His Mother Anne's Most Adorable Moments

READ: Harry Styles Sits On The Floor, Drenched, As He Teases His Latest Release 'Falling', Watch

READ: Harry Styles' Outlandish Outfits During His Tours Are As Amazing As His Music; See Pics

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
