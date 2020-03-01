Video: 'Drunk' Harry Styles Dances With Fan Wearing 'But Daddy I Love Him' T-shirt

Famous pop singer Harry Styles has taken the internet by storm as a video of him dancing with a fan at a nightclub has surfaced online. In the video, the 26-year-old singer can be seen 'tipsy dancing' wearing a white 'But Daddy I Love Him' t-shirt. According to reports, the video was shot on New Year's Eve and Harry can be seen barefoot with pink nails, white shorts and also wearing a pearl necklace.

Harry tipsy dancing in his 'but daddy I love him's shirt, pearls and pink nails barefoot with a fan is the sweetest thing ever.

pic.twitter.com/EjGDU1HQVb — 𝐝𝐞𝐞. (@harrymoonchild) March 1, 2020

'Tipsy' Harry

The video shared by a Twitter user has already garnered almost 23,000 views. Several netizens have also called the fan 'luckiest person'. One Twitter user wrote, “You are telling me Harry Styles danced with you, hugged you and kissed your hand multiple times in a shirt that says but daddy I love him??? nothing in my life is fair”.

imagine seeing BUT DADDY I LOVE HIM trending so you click it to see what’s going on and all you see is this I love it here pic.twitter.com/uXEPMSQFEW — mojo jojo (@goIdnangeI) March 1, 2020

“BUT DADDY I LOVE HIM”, nails painted pink, drunk smile, Pearl necklace, white shorts, my heart in his hands.... pic.twitter.com/wC1T97TTAu — R (@harryslueur) March 1, 2020

i wanna dance with drunk harry while hes wearing a "but daddy i love him" tshirt too. god has his favourites pic.twitter.com/igxG5u56nJ — V 🦋 (@louvacadoharry) March 1, 2020

THE SHIRT SAYS BUT DADDY I LOVE HIM IM SOBBING pic.twitter.com/Q9mCnWrzNt — siddalee 🎞 (@sunshinesugar_) March 1, 2020

sorry but harry wearing a t-shirt saying ‘but daddy i love him’ THE CONTENT WHEW pic.twitter.com/32z4EflnZA — sienna’s seeing harry!! (@siennayuh) March 1, 2020

“BUT DADDY I LOVE HIM” ARE YOU KIDDING ME I JUST WANT TO HEAR HIM SAY MY BAME ALREADY LIKE I KNOW HE LIKES THIS MOVIE I JUST KNOW IT IM SAD pic.twitter.com/kLSNKGs50x — arielle🧸 (@ariellezmiller) March 1, 2020

BUT DADDY I LOVE HIM! this girl is the luckiest person alive. god chooses favorites. pic.twitter.com/51Y9wfku4o — Kevin 🐦 (@1DFan091) March 1, 2020

as a little mermaid stan since birth, i will thank god for these pictures of harry wearing the "but daddy i love him" shirt for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/ABNPypsQGu — acacia (@acacialatu) March 1, 2020

