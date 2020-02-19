BRIT Awards 2020: Harry Styles Delivers A Soulful Performance Days After Caroline's Death

Recently, it was reported that Caroline Flack, a 40-year-old former host of the hit UK reality show Love Island, passed away at her northeast London apartment as she awaited trial for an alleged assault of her boyfriend. However, not much has been written about the circumstances that led to the death of Caroline Flack on Saturday. Since the news of Caroline Flack’s death was made public, fans and celebrities expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, there was speculation that popular singer Harry Styles, who was Caroline’s close friend, would skip his performance in the upcoming BRIT Awards 2020, following the host's untimely death. However, it looks like they were only false rumours, as Harry Styles left the audience teary-eyed with his stirring rendition of his song at the BRIT Awards 2020.

The recently held BRIT Awards 2020 witnessed the who's who of the glamour and the entertainment industry in presence, donning their best attires. From Billie Eilish's emotional moment to Dave's piano performance, the BRIT Awards 2020 surely was a memorable event for the music lovers across the country.

However, what caught the audience's attention was Harry Styles performing a moving rendition of his song Falling at the award ceremony, despite having a rough week coping with his Caroline's death news and being mugged on Valentine's day. The singer also paid a subtle tribute to Carolina Flack at the red carpet, as the singer sported a black ribbon on his lapel. Take a look:

Harry's mother pays condolence to Carolina Flack

Harry's mother, Anne Twist took to her official Twitter handle to share her condolences for the Flack family. As mentioned in the tweet shared by Harry's mother, she remarked that no person should be made to feel that they don't belong to their loved ones. Take a look:

Nobody should be made to feel like they don’t belong on this earth , nobody! Nobody should be made to feel so frightened and bereft of options they decide to take their own life . — Matt Eagles (@MattEagles) February 16, 2020

