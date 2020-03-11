Harry Styles' Most Memorable On-stage Collaborations You Must Know About

Harry Styles' new album Fine Line is his second studio album. Harry's style has evolved over the years and the singer is not afraid to experiment with his music. Styles is considered to be one of the most versatile musicians in pop music today. Fine Line was released in December 2019 and since its release, the fans are going crazy. The album has a mix of melancholic and cheerful numbers, making it one of the more eclectic albums released in recent times.

Lizzo recently invited Harry Styles to perform Juice on stage. Ahead of the Super Bowl, Lizzo performed several of her popular songs from her third album, Cuz I Love You. She was also joined by Harry Styles and fans went absolutely gaga. Harry Styles rocked a knitted vest and he showed up on stage singing the lyrics If I'm shinin, everybody gonna shine, from Lizzo's critically acclaimed and widely popular song, Juice, which was released in 2019.

They also danced together on stage. The Juice singer also jokingly spanked Harry. Harry's surprise to his fans by joining GRAMMY Award winners on stage was quite memorable. The singer is currently busy shooting his video for Watermelon Sugar. The singer was recently spotted on a beach by his fans. He was holding the iconic watermelon and also rocked a floral shirt.

Kacey Musgraves also surprised her audience from Nashville by inviting her former tour mate Harry Styles on stage. They performed Space Cowboy from her 2018 hit album Golden Hour. Musgraves and Styles delivered an iconic duet of the track at the singer’s Bridgestone Arena concert. At the end of the gig, Styles expressed his gratitude as well.

