Harry Styles And Liam Payne Shared Some Priceless Moments During Their 1D Days, Watch Here

Harry Styles recently released his sophomore album Fine Line. Before becoming a pop sensation of the generation, he was part of the band One Direction. The UK-Irish band has also witnessed some massive success before its hiatus. Now, all the boys are pursuing their solo career. Just like Harry Styles, his bandmate Liam Payne is also enjoying his time as a solo singer. But during their band days, both Liam Payne and Harry Styles enjoyed some quality time together and gave birth to some the most priceless and funny moments. These moments are especially treasured by Directioners all over the world.

Harry Styles and Liam Payne’s funny moments

1. Liam and Harry play 'Articulate'

This interview was one of the funniest Liam Payne and Harry Styles' interview. In this interview, the two One Direction bandmates played the game Articulate. During the game, Harry mimicked several people and talked about several situations. The game became much more hilarious as it progressed. Take a look.

Also read | Harry Styles, Nick Jonas & Others Prove That Pearl Necklace Is The New Men's Trend; See

2. Harry snatching Liam’s mic

During the entire One Direction era, Liam Payne and Harry Styles were known to have some pretty great banter during their interviews and the tour as well. One of the funniest moments was when the boys were performing their song live during one of their tour concerts and Harry snatched Liam’s mic. Liam’s expression is this video is worth the watch.

3. Liam Payne and Harry Styles’ water fight

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson used to engage in several water fights during their One Direction tour days. But during one of the band’s concerts, Harry threw water at Liam and left him speechless. This moment turned out to be a priceless moment for that particular concert. But Liam Payne did not hold back; he took his sweet revenge as well. Both the mic snatching moment and the water fight scene can be seen in this video. Take a look.

Also read | Harry Styles And Niall Horan's Funniest Moments That You Should Not Miss

4. Liam Payne’s ‘psychiatry’ moment

Liam Payne had one of the funniest moments when the One Direction band members made an appearance on Ellen’s show. During the show, Ellen quizzed the boys regarding their dating lives. She also suggested that she could help them just in case they find it difficult to find somebody. Liam Payne suddenly said the word “psychiatry”. The singer was then doubtful about the word existing. This entire chaos is one of the most priceless moments on the show.

Also read | Harry Styles Had Some Of His Funniest Moments While In 'One Direction', Take A Look

Also read | Harry Styles Clears The Air Around Zayn Malik's Exit From One Direction

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.