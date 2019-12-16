The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Harry Styles Receives All The Love From Fans For His Newly Released Album

Music

Recently Harry Styles released his album Fine Line, the most awaited music album of 2019. Read more to know about which songs were most loved by fans.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harry Styles

Harry Styles released a new album on December 13, 2019. The songs in the album have received loved by fans but there are a few songs which stood out. Among those were Falling and Cherry. Cherry received over 1.3 million views on YouTube which is also the highest views compared to all the other audios from his recent album, Fine Line. The song has a soothing vibe to it which makes it an interesting listen. The second song from the album, Falling has collected the second-highest views after Cherry. Falling is a sad song which has fewer instrumentals used in the music and Harry Styles' voice in the song is high compared to the instrumental in the background of the song Falling. Take a look at both the songs.

ALSO READ | Niall Horan To Be A Part Of Saturday Night Live Along With Scarlett Johansson

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Steffanie Moyers (@steffaniemoyers) on

ALSO READ | Louis Tomlinson And Niall Horan Performing Together After Hiatus In Mexico?

ALSO READ | From Taylor Swift To Camille Rowe: Relieve Harry Styles' Star-studded Dating History

Harry Styles' street performance

Fans also reacted to Harry Styles' Fine Line. There were some mixed reviews shared on the album. Harry Styles also had a crosswalk performance on The Late Late Show. Let us take a look at the reaction of the fans and the crosswalk performance.

 

 

ALSO READ | Louis Tomlinson And Niall Horan Performing Together After Hiatus In Mexico?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES