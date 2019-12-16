Harry Styles Receives All The Love From Fans For His Newly Released Album

Harry Styles released a new album on December 13, 2019. The songs in the album have received loved by fans but there are a few songs which stood out. Among those were Falling and Cherry. Cherry received over 1.3 million views on YouTube which is also the highest views compared to all the other audios from his recent album, Fine Line. The song has a soothing vibe to it which makes it an interesting listen. The second song from the album, Falling has collected the second-highest views after Cherry. Falling is a sad song which has fewer instrumentals used in the music and Harry Styles' voice in the song is high compared to the instrumental in the background of the song Falling. Take a look at both the songs.

Harry Styles' street performance

Fans also reacted to Harry Styles' Fine Line. There were some mixed reviews shared on the album. Harry Styles also had a crosswalk performance on The Late Late Show. Let us take a look at the reaction of the fans and the crosswalk performance.

🎉 'Fine Line' by Harry Styles debuts with over 35 MILLION album streams on Spotify in its first day! All tracks from 'Fine Line' have over 2 MILLION streams each. pic.twitter.com/C6O2apvusC — Harry Styles Charts (@TheHSCharts) December 14, 2019

Harry Styles didn't release Fine Line- the best album of the century for One Direction to not win #1DWins10s pic.twitter.com/9kWrChhNRm — Lotte Winter #TeamDivina 💖💛🌈🌻🐺👻🍉🎅 (@_Winter_Warlock) December 15, 2019

harry singing “we’ll be alright” is what makes Fine Line my favorite song on the album — emily is seeing harry (@iitsnotliving) December 16, 2019

