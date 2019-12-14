From Taylor Swift To Camille Rowe: Relieve Harry Styles' Star-studded Dating History

Recently, Harry Styles appeared in The Late Late Show, where he was filling in for James Gorden. He was interviewing his alleged ex-flame, Kendall Jenner. The duo was seen having a gala time during the show. Fans are already speculating if the two are dating again. However, such speculations are not new to Styles. Here, we take a look at his rumoured ex-girlfriends from the industry:

Nicole Scherzinger

Harry Styles reportedly dated Nicole Scherzinger for a brief period in 2013. According to some media reports, Harry Styles was only 19 and Nicole was 35 at the time. The relationship ended rather quickly and the two were never spotted together again.

Taylor Swift

Harry Styles dated the pop sensation Taylor Swift for a year between 2012 and 2013. The couple was spotted by the paparazzi while they were enjoying cosy dates. It is reported that I Knew You Were Trouble song of Taylor is about Harry Styles.

Camille Rowe

Harry Styles and the supermodel dated each other for a year in 2017. The duo made several appearances together. Fans speculate that Cherry from his 2019 single album Fine Line is about Camille Rowe. The two were #couplegoals while they were together.

Tess Ward

Harry Styles dated Tess Ward, who is a British chef and food blogger. She is a social media star but received a lot of flak for dating the One Direction singer. She mentioned in several interviews about how she received several horrible comments.

Georgia Fowler

Styles dated Georgia Fowler who is a Victoria Secret Model and hails from New Zealand. Harry Styles’ fans believe that the popular song Kiwi is about Georgia. The couple briefly dated each other in 2015.

