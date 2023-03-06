Harry Styles Shares Selfie In One Direction T-shirt, Deletes It Later

Harry Styles shared a mirror selfie wearing a One Direction T-shirt from their 2012 Up All Night tour. The singer took to his Instagram stories on Sunday (March 5) to share the picture. It appeared that the photo was clicked inside a gym.

Harry's T-shirt featured the entire One Direction band including Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik. The As It Was singer completed his look with navy blue shorts with orange sneakers. Fans went in a tizzy after he deleted the picture. Soon the hashtag “HE DELETED IT” trended on Twitter. Netizens also speculated that Harry may have intended to share the image just with his close friends on a private account.

Check out the deleted picture below.

Harry Styles thanks One Direction bandmates at BRIT awards

Harry Styles has been addressing One Direction lately. At BRIT Awards 2023, the pop star mentioned his former band members while accepting the Artist of the Year trophy.

He said, "I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn't be here without you. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam, and Zayn because I wouldn't be here without you either. Thank you so much.”

More about One Direction

One Direction first featured on The X Factor in 2010. They released their debut album the following year. Zayn Malik left the group in 2015. After releasing their last album Made in the A.M. as a quartet, the band declared an indefinite sabbatical the same year.

Harry Styles had a very successful year with his record breaking album Harry's House and a sold out world tour. The artist also took home two Awards under the categories Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at Grammys this year.