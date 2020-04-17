High School Musical Cast Says 'We're All In This Together' As They Unite With Disney Stars

The High School Musical cast gave their fans a little surprise as they collaborated with the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series when they featured in the Disney Family Singalong. Other stars who were a part of the Disney Coronavirus singalong are Ariana Grande, Beyonce, John Stamos, and Josh Groban. Hosted by American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest, the show got everyone together for a virtual reunion.

High School Musical cast reunites to sing We're All in This Together

The Disney Coronavirus singalong took the fans on a nostalgic ride as the celebrities performed some classic Disney hits. The show began with Kristen Chenoweth vocalising followed by Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's performance which was followed up with a choreographed cameo of Julianne Hough. It ended being a mini Disney reunion with the High School Musical cast, Descendants, Zombies, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series reuniting to sing a rendition of HSM's We're All in This Together.

The Disney Coronavirus singalong collaboration was an attempt to cheer up the fans amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Unfortunately High School Musical star Zac Efron could not be a part of the singalong, he recorded a video of him introducing his HSM team before their performance. Take a look at the performance.

WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER!!!



Nosso cast de #HSMTMTS PERFEITOS 😭. #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/W1RldOLLER — High School Musical: The Musical: The Series BR (@hsmtmtsBR) April 17, 2020

Before the singers got together for the High School Musical song, many other performances took place. There were about 17 performers in the singalong which also included Josh Groban, Auli’i Cravalho, Beyonce, Darren Criss, Ariana Grande, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, and Alan Menken, Christina Aguilera, Jordan Fisher, Tori Kelly, Thomas Rhett and more. The Disney Coronavirus singalong was closed by a performance of Cinderella's A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes by Demi Lovato and Michael Buble.

