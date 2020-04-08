'High School Musical' & Other Films To Watch On Disney+ Amid Lockdown

India did not have access to Disney+ for a while after its release, but now Disney+ is available in India through Hotstar. This was released on April 3, 2020. This Dinsey+ Hotstar service streams many movies, TV shows, documentaries and so on from Disney’s incredibly rich and diverse library. Disney+ Hotstar streams Disney shows like Hannah Montana and Phineas and Ferb and movies like Frozen 2, The Lion King, High School Musical, Aladdin, and National Treasure 2. It will also stream the whole Star Wars saga And the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the streaming service. Here is what you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

High School Musical

High School Musical is a very popular movie from Disney's large library. In this film, a popular high school athlete and an academically gifted girl have to compete to get the lead part in their high school musical. Both team up to defeat a diva and her twin brother which then develops into a friendship, and eventually a relationship, that threatens East High's social order.

Frozen 2

Frozen 2 hit the theatres on November 21, 2019, and went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019. This movie brings back the magical realm of the Frozen with princess Elsa, Anna and Olaf. You can view this movie in multiple languages and the Hindi version of this film is voiced by Priyanka Chopra as Elsa and Parineeti Chopra as Anna.

The Lion King

The Lion King is one movie most of us would have seen in our childhoods and now have also seen it in its live-action form. Well, Disney+ Hotstar will be proving the streaming of both the films (the animated and the live-action variants) which you can enjoy at home. It was 2019's second-highest-grossing film.

Aladdin

Aladdin is one of the most loved fairy tales of all time. Aladdin also has both an animated as well as a live-action version. Both the live-action version and the animated one have one common element that makes it more fun to watch. It is the Genie! In the animated version, it was played by Robin Williams, and in the live-action version, he is played by Will Smith. Both roles were appreciated by the fans.

National Treasure 2

National Treasure 2 is a thriller suspense film that will increase your curiosity. Led by Nicolas Cage, this film takes us to the El-dorado. Other cast members include Diane Kruger and Justin Bartha in pivotal roles.

