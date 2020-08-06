Hilary Duff Flaunts Toned Abs In Latest Pic, Inspires Fans To 'do Whatever Feels Good'

On August 5, Wednesday, The Perfect Man actor Hilary Duff took to her Instagram handle and shared a bikini picture of her. In it, she can be seen showing off her toned abs & fit figure and inspiring her fans to do what makes them happy. She wrote, "do whatever feels good for you". Take a look at Hilary Duff's bikini photos.

In this Instagram post. Hilary Duff can be seen donning a two-piece bikini with leopard print design. She paired the bikini outfit with some jewellery, a locket and a pair of two large loop earrings. Hilary Duff accessorised the look with oval shaped sunglasses. For hair, she opted for a messy top-knot hairstyle. She also penned down a heartful caption inspiring her fans to stay motivated during the quarantine. She urged her followers to take out at least 30 mins a day to stay connected with their heart and do whatever feels good even if it’s not food or fitness related. Check out Hilary Duff's caption below.

She wrote: Linda Linda Linda, I’ve still been counting my macros with my man @theflexible.dieting.coach and it’s truly helped me stay lean even while eating bread, chocolate, and wine! I also love my @novobodyofficial fam and grateful I have found what works for me. I know it’s extra hard to keep up and find normalcy in quarantine but I truly hope you make at least 30 mins a day for yourself to stay connected ♥ï¸ do whatever feels good for you even if it’s not food or fitness related!

Fans' Reaction

Netizens and several fellow celebs have appreciated Hilary Duff's post. Actor Jamie Lynn Sigler penned a comment, "Damn woman!!! I love seeing you proud of that hard workâ¤ï¸". One of the users wrote, "what??? You are a superwoman, I'm convinced." Some fans dropped hearts and fire emojis. "Wow you look awesome Hilary... you go mommaaa! ðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸ”¥", another fan added. Take a look at the screenshot of more fans' reaction to Hilary Duff's bikini picture showing off her toned abs.

Image Credits: Hilary Duff Instagram Comment Section

Hilary Duff was last seen in The Haunting of Sharon Tate. This is a horror thriller drama directed by Daniel Farrands. Apart from Hilary, the film also features Jonathan Bennett, Lydia Hearst. For her upcoming, Duff's Disney series Lizzie Mcguire will soon reboot. The new life of Lizzie McGuire undergoes so many unwanted changes that she decides to move back to her family in Los Angeles.

