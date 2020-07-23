On Himesh Reshammiya's Birthday, Here's A List Of His Songs That Will Pep-up Your Mood

Himesh Reshammiya kicked-started his career as a television producer and presented some of the biggest hits in the history of the show-theme song. He turned out to be a game-changer for Bollywood movies as well by giving music to some amazing films. This popular singer, who is celebrating his birthday today is appreciated for his whole new trend of songs that he initiated by focusing on the hook tunes with catchy and attractive lyrics.

Reportedly, there was a time in Bollywood when most of the songs were composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Songs like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Aapki Kashish, and more are still fan-favourites. So, on Himesh Reshammiya’s birthday, here is a list of his songs that will surely pep-up your mood.

Popular songs by Himesh Reshammiya

Jhalak Dikhla Ja

Jhalak Dikhla Ja in the voice of Himesh Reshammiya is from the movie "Aksar". The film starring Emraan Hashmi, Udita Goswami, and Dino Morea featured this peppy song under the banner of T-Series Classics. Jhalak Dikhla Ja song was composed by the music director, Himesh Reshammiya, and the lyrics were penned by the lyricist, Sameer.

Aapki Kashish

‘Aap Ki Kashish’ song from the film, Aashiq Banaya Aapne is one of the popular songs that is loved by fans. The singer of this song was Himesh Reshammiya and the lyrics of this song were penned by the lyricist Sameer. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya as well, the song starred artists Emraan Hashmi, Tanushree Datta, and Sonu Sood.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne

‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ was an ultimate love song from the film, Aashiq Banaya Aapne. This title track was a rage when it got released and still, it is one of the most popular and loved songs among the youth to express their love. Aashiq Banaya Aapne was voiced Himesh Reshammiya and Shreya Ghoshal. It was penned by the lyricist Sameer and composed by the music director, Himesh Reshammiya

Tera Surroor

Tera Surroor is another song that will surely set your mood. Sung by Himesh Reshammiya, this song is from the film, Aap Kaa Surroor. The lyrics of this song were penned by Sameer and the song was composed by Himesh Reshammiya. ‘Tera Surroor’ starred the singer Himesh Reshammiya in the music video which was produced under the banner of T-Series.

Naina Re

This is a remix version of Naina Re song with lyrics from Dangerous Ishhq. The movie featured Karishma Kapoor, Rajneesh Duggal, Jimmy Shergill, among others. This song is sung by the artists, Himesh Reshammiya, Shreya Ghoshal, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, while remixed by Kiran Kamath under the banner of T-Series

