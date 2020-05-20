Himesh Reshammiya, Udit Narayan and Javed Ali have come out with a new song titled Hum Honge Kamiyaab. The song is made as a salute to the front line workers who have been working effortlessly amid the coronavirus pandemic. The anthem has several other known faces other than Himesh Reshammiya, Udit Narayan and Javed Ali.

Himesh Reshammiya teams up with Udit Narayan and Javed Ali for a special COVID-19 anthem

Swetha Mohan, Mithun Jayaraj, Hema Chandra, Srinivas, Rajesh Krishnan, Juilee Joglekar, Rohit Raut, Manmath Mishra, Tripti Shakya and Rajesh Pandey have also lent their voice and inputs to the specially curated anthem. This anthem is expected to be presented at the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa silver jubilee gala title Ek Desh Ek Rang. According to a news portal, the song is said to even uplift the mood of the audiences along with paying a tribute to the front line staff. The song speaks to people asking them to stay strong and positive amid this lockdown situation. The makers of the song have paid special attention to the happening in the country and have curated the song as an anthem against the Coronavirus.

Himesh Reshammiya, in an interview with a news portal, mentioned that the team has come up with a very unique track. He further mentioned that he is certain that the song is bound to touch the hearts of people around India. Further on, the actor-singer added that the song is special to him as it supports the front line workers. He stated that he feels that it is his privilege to be a part of such an amazing song with a good cause.

Javed Ali too spoke about the song and mentioned that the song comes at a time when the world is facing a huge amount of discomfort. He mentioned that the team is aware of the challenges and hence he feels proud to be a part of a song which reflects this emotion through music. Javed Ali mentioned that he feels honoured to be part of a song that acknowledges and celebrates the effort put in by the front line workers who effortlessly are working towards treating those affected by the virus. Javed Ali further mentioned that he hopes people like the song and sing along to it, by thus acknowledging the situation they are in.

