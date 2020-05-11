Himesh Reshammiya Shares Adorable Anniversary Wish For His Wife Sonia Kapoor; See Here

Himesh Reshammiya is celebrating his wedding anniversary with Sonia Kapoor. However, this time it will be a very quiet celebration as the couple is quarantining inside their house amid the coronavirus outbreak. Himesh Reshammiya even shared a post wishing his dear wife, Sonia Kapoor on this special occasion. Read on for more details:

Himesh Reshammiya wishes wife on wedding anniversary

Himesh Reshammiya and his wife, Sonia Kapoor have completed one more year of marriage together. The singer recently took to social media to share the news with his fans. An excited Himesh Reshammiya shared a picture of the couple where they both are seen having a gala time in each other’s arms as they share a hearty laugh.

Himesh Reshammiya and his wife, Sonia Kapoor are dressed in complete white outfits as they posed happily for the camera in the picture. The singer even captioned the picture as, “Wedding anniversary, Wishing you and I”. Himesh Reshammiya further explained that he loves his wife very dearly.

Check out Himesh Reshammiya’s anniversary post here:

Singer Himesh Reshammiya had surprised his fans and followers back in 2018 when he tied the knot with his then-girlfriend Sonia Kapoor. The couple chose to have a close-knit affair with just some friends and family in attendance. They later took to social media to announce the wedding and even share several gorgeous pictures from the ceremony.

For those unversed, Himesh Reshammiya was previously married to Komal Reshammiya for 22 years before parting ways amicably. Komal had then said that they still have respect for each other and that they have “compatibility issues”. Himesh Reshammiya was reportedly dating Sonia Kapoor at the time when his divorce was announced.

