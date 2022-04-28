'Hold My Hand': Lady Gaga's New Song To Feature In Tom Cruise's Film 'Top Gun: Maverick'

American singer and songwriter Lady Gaga has announced her new song, named Hold My Hand. Not only this, but she even revealed that the song will be featured in Tom Cruise's upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick. The forthcoming film will star Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer with Cruise and Kilmer reprising their roles from the first film.

Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand to feature in Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lady Gaga dropped a poster and stated that when she wrote this song for the upcoming film, she didn't even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart. The singer captioned her post, "When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in."

Lady Gaga continued writing, "I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes. I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity—and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you."

'Hold My Hand is a love letter to the world': Lady Gaga

Gaga further added that the song, Hold My Hand is a love letter to the world. The caption under her post stated, "This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long. And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3."

The 36-year-old took to her Twitter handle and stated how grateful she was to Tom Cruise and Hans for giving her such a huge opportunity. Have a look:

Lady Gaga wins her 13th Grammy

Recently, the singer and songwriter also won her thirteenth Grammy for Just Dance as she took to the photo-blogging site and shared the same. She captioned her pic, "I won my thirteenth Grammy last night, and I cried just like the first time I won for Just Dance.

