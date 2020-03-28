Honey Singh Says, "I Never Let Negativity Reach Me", Gets Candid About Being Bipolar

Honey Singh has battled issues like drug addiction, alcoholism and has also reportedly spent time in rehabilitation centres. But despite spending so much time away from the industry, the composer is confident about his position in the industry. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Honey Singh opened up about a lot of things including his struggle with bipolar syndrom and position in the Bollywood music industry.

Honey Singh gets candid on his bipolar disorder

In the interview, Honey Singh candidly talked about his battles with bipolar disorder and alcoholism. He reportedly said that despite his struggles, he never let the negativity get to him or his professional life. Talking about it openly helped the songster keep his family and fans in the loop of what was going on in his life. Honey Singh has also apparently written songs on these experiences of his, which he claimed are more serious than the rest of his work. He said he would release them soon to let people know about them and his journey.

In the interview, Honey Singh was asked whether he felt insecure about having been away from the industry for three years. However, he reportedly said that he did not fear new talents replacing him. He also added that during this period, he has written almost 60 songs. He also did not feel that he was out of the music industry because he still reportedly saw people enjoying his music. Lastly, Honey Singh reportedly added that he was in the "hearts and DNA" of his audience.

