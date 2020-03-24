Honey Singh Shares An Unmissable Throwback Quarantine Picture With Mother; See Post

Yo Yo Honey Singh is considered as one of the first artists to have modernised Indian music with off-beat western tempos. Famous for his work in films like Cocktail, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Chennai Express, the singer has come a long way in Bollywood, delivering a wide range of successful chartbusters throughout his illustrious career.

Apart from being known as a stellar musician, Honey Singh has also made a name for himself as a social media celebrity, as the actor often entertains the audience with his throwback pictures and videos. Recently, Honey Singh shared a throwback picture with his mother, when he used to be ‘quarantined’.

Recently, Honey Singh took to his social media handle to share an unmissable throwback picture, in which the singer can be seen all smiles, as he strikes a pose with his mother. In the picture shared, Honey Singh can be seen donning a white t-shirt, which was accessorised with a black jacket. Meanwhile, the singer’s mother can be seen sporting a yellow saree, which is teamed with some jewellery. With the picture shared, Honey wrote "Bachpan mein jab mummy quarantine mein dal deti thi aur bahar nahi jane deti thi". Take a look at the picture.

Loca

Recently, Yo Yo Honey Singh released a new track, Loca and garnered a positive response from fans across the country. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Ben Peters, Yo Yo Honey Singh's Loca marks the artist's first song of the year 2020. Composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Simar Kaur, the lyrics of the party anthem are crafted by Lil Golu and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

The song is produced under the T-Series banner. Speaking about his experience of shooting for the song in an interview, the singer opened up about the music video and revealed that they shot for the video on a special club yacht, called the Gugu boat in Dubai. Adding to the same, the singer further said that he also thought of shooting in Spain for the song.

