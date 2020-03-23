Roadies Revolution Written Update March 21: Deepika Opens Up About Her Bipolar Disorder

The March 21 Roadies Revolution episode starts with two girls named Sapna Malik and Nidhi Kumar entering the stage. Both the girls get one minute each to perform and impress the judges. Sapna danced while Nidhi displayed her strength. Both of them get 30 seconds to find faults in each other and then Sapna gets selected for the next round.

Roadies Revolution Written Update for March 21

The stage is then taken over by Deepika Shekhawat and Sakshi Sharma. Sakshi is a cop in the Punjab Police Force. Deepika was asked to perform first and she bean with boxing and then smoothly transitioned it into a dance. Sakshi began with reciting a poem and later danced to Bhangra and was joined by Prince, Neha, and Raftaar.

ALSO READ | Roadies Revolution: Raftaar Loses Cool On A Contestant Who Confessed To Shooting A Dog

Deepika then opened up about being a victim of bipolar disorder and Neha commended her courage for being vocal about it. She further explained the tough obstacles she has faced in life and the judges advised her to let go of things. She got selected for the next round. Sakshi explains that she wants to make it big for the small-town women and gets selected for the next round.

ALSO READ | Neha Dhupia & Nikhil Chinapa's Behaviour On 'Roadies Revolution' Sparks #BoycottRoadies

Later, Hamid Barkji, and Tarandeep Singh stepped on the stage for their audition. Hamid runs a coffee shop and Tarandeep is a fashion designer and works as a valet as well. Both of them performed a dance on a Punjabi number. Hamid was asked to dance on a Bollywood song when he revealed that he is a Bollywood dancer and Tarandeep was asked to follow him.

Tarandeep talked about his late brother who was an inspiration for him and hen showcased his strength through push-ups and his work-out moves. Hamid also showcased his strength through some workout moves. Both of them got selected for the next round. The last contestant for the day was Akshita Sharma, who is an athlete, fashion designer, and a national level lawn tennis player. She displayed her talent through various athletic moves and got selected after Ranvijay and Raftaar convinced the others.

ALSO READ | Karishma Tanna Extends Support To Neha Dhupia Amid 'Roadies Revolution' Controversy

ALSO READ | 'Roadies Revolution' Timing: Here's When You Can Watch The Show & Its Repeat Telecast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.