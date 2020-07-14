Iggy Azalea Finally Opens Up On Rumours That She Named Her Kid 'Gilbert'; Details Here

It has been over a month now since Iggy Azalea told her fans that she had given birth to a baby boy. Recently, the rapper denied the rumours that have been going around about Iggy naming her kid 'Gilbert'. This happened after a fan commented asking her what made her choose that name.

Since Iggy Azalea has not revealed her baby boy's name, fan theories have been creating false news. The Ignorant Art star responded to a fan comment on her photo. She said, “I’m okay with y’all joking ‘n all but let it be known I didn’t name my child that. Lmao". Soon after, the fan deleted the comment from her picture.

As per an international entertainment portal, the whole fan theory started last week after an Instagram fan account with the username @cartiuniverse uploaded a fake photo of Iggy with a baby, who she shares with her boyfriend Playboi Carti. The post's caption read as, "Iggy Azalea spotted for the first time with her and Playboi Carti’s newborn son, Gilbert Carter". The post has been taken off by the admin.

A month ago, Iggy Azalea took to her Instagram and revealed to her fans about the baby boy. The singer has not yet released any pictures of her child. Even while making the huge announcement, Iggy Azalea shared a written note on her Instagram stories.

She wrote, “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share the news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

As per reports, the news of Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti welcoming a baby surfaced when DJ Akademiks took to his social media and congratulated the couple. On April 30, the artist shared a picture of Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti and stated that they welcomed their son the past weekend. In his caption, he also wrote that he spoke to some people who told him that the couple welcomed their first child and the news is true.

