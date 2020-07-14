John Legend Spills The Beans On His History Of ‘cheating'; Says 'I Was Dishonest'

American singer John Legend recently opened up about his "history" of cheating during an interview with a podcast. During the interview, John legend revealed that he has a horrendous history of cheating. He also spoke about how things are currently with his wife Chrissy Teigen and his adorable kids.

John revealed that he does have a history of cheating during his 20s. He said that during his teens he was younger than everybody in high school and college so he didn’t date a lot of girls. He further revealed that when he started to get the attention, he loved it. John said that he escaped 'technically cheating' by keeping his relationship unclear.

He continued saying that he was definitely 'dishonest and selfish' and all of this was happening before he got famous. He also explained that as he entered the industry he got more "attention" and also took a lot of advantage of it, at that time.

However, things are not the same for John, after he tied the knot with model Chrissy Teigen in the year 2013. The duo also has two children, Luna Stephens and Miles Stephens. John revealed that at a certain point, one just realises that it is happier being honest. One is happier being faithful and being with somebody they love.

The Oscar winner expressed that at one point, he decided that Chrissy was the person who he wasn’t going to mess around with. He also said that being with her his whole life became lighter and he got more honest.

About his relationship with Chrissy

John and Chrissy had so much of chemistry that they hooked up the first time they met. He revealed that when they hooked up, they both were seeing somebody else at that time. He further added that there was a kind of looseness at the beginning and they fell in love soon after that long after that. The duo is also one of the most loved couples in the industry. They are often seen indulging in some social media banter where they go on to share quirky things and also adorable posts with each other.

