Amber Riley Shares A Heartbreaking Tribute For 'Glee' Co-star Naya Rivera

Actor Amber Riley paid a tribute to her costar from Glee Naya Rivera by posting a video of her singing a duet with her son. The sudden passing of Naya Rivera has taken Hollywood by shock and many celebrities are now coming forward and mourning the loss of the actor and paying tributes. In the video, Rivera can be seen singing the Skidamarink song in a duet with her four-year-old son. In the caption, Amber Riley wrote that Naya was her favourite duet partner and that she is at a loss of words and overwhelmed with feelings. In conclusion, Riley wrote that Naya Rivera's family will never have to worry about anything. Check out Amber Riley's heartbreaking tribute to Naya Rivera below -

Amber's tribute to Naya Rivera

Recently, the Ventura Countr Sherrif's Department held a press conference where they announced that they were confident about the body they found in the lake was of 33-year-old Glee actor Naya. Sheriff Bill Ayub addressed the press stating that it is possible that Rivera mustered enough strength to help her son back into the boat but could not help herself. Whereas the authorities have also added that there was no suspicion of foul play or suicide.

Naya had rented the boat for her and her son Josey who is four years old. But hours later, Josey was found alone in the boat asleep along with Rivera's life jacket, ID and a purse but she was missing. A formal investigation was launched and Naya's son revealed that the pair had been swimming in the lake. Since the details of her death have come forward, a number of known Hollywood celebrities have come forward and shared their thoughts.

Actor Nathalie Emmanuel wrote, 'I never met Naya Rivera but was a huge fan of her in Glee. What she did on that show was so incredibly important. I can’t even imagine the pain of those who knew and loved her. My thoughts are with them... especially her little boy. #RIPNayaRivera'. Whereas, Paris Hilton shared her condolences writing 'So sad to hear about @NayaRivera. Such a beautiful, sweet and talented soul. Sending love and condolences to her family and loved ones. #RIPNayaRivera'.

