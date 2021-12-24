Indian Songs Of 2021 That Made It To Billboard's Top Charts; See The List

Bollywood manages to deliver some of the biggest bangers of all time that did not only compel the Indian netizens to feel its magic but also drew attention globally. From independent albums to songs from movies, songs like Raataan Lambiyan, Lut Gaye, Ranjha and more have managed to climb up the charts of Billboard, a popular and coveted American music and entertainment magazine. As the world gears up to welcome a new year, check out the Indian songs that made it to Billboard in 2021.

Indian songs that made it to Billboard:

1. Raataan Lambiyan

Singer Jubin Nautiyal worked his magic in the romantic song Raataan Lambiyan for the film Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The song was thoroughly enjoyed not in Indian but also overseas as it was featured on the Billboard Global Excl US charts by taking the 28th spot. The song held its place in the chart for a couple of weeks.

2. Ranjha

Featured in the same film, Ranjha was crooned by Anvita Dutt Guptan, B Praak, Jasleen Royal and Romy. The melancholy song managed to touch the heart of the listeners with his woeful and touching lyrics. It was also featured on the Billboard Global Excl US charts by taking the 73rd position.

3. Lut Gaye

Singer Jubin Nautiyal captured the heart of the audience once again with his song Lut Gaye featuring Emraan Hashmi in the music video. The song managed to debut at number 104 on Billboard Global Excl US charts. The song was a major hit as it also accumulated over one billion views on Youtube.

4. Param Sundari

Music Maestro A R Rahman has the tendency to make the entire world groove to his beat and his work in the 2021 film Mimi tarring Kriti Sanon was no exception. The peppy dance track Param Sundari crooned by Shreya Goshal made it to the Billboard Global Excl US charts at 184th position.

Earlier, young singer Armaan Malik became the first Indian artist to be featured on Times Square billboard for his first English single Control. Additionally, actor Priyanka Chopra's song Exotic in collaboration with rapper Pitbull managed to stay on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for 15 weeks.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor__lover/jubin_nautiyal