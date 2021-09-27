Last Updated:

Inside 'My Universe': BTS And Coldplay Work Harmoniously In Special Documentary; WATCH

BANGTANTV took to YouTube to share a special documentary that showcased the process behind the creation of the track, ‘My Universe’ between BTS and Coldplay.

BANGTANTV took to YouTube to share a special documentary that showcased the process behind the creation of the mesmerising track, My Universe. In the documentary, Chris Martin was interviewed as he arrived in Seoul for the recording and production process of the song. The documentary portrays the coordination and chemistry the two fan-favourite groups, BTS and Coldplay share.

BTS and Coldplay work together in My Universe special documentary

As the interview began, Chris Martin spoke about how the collaboration between Coldplay and BTS came into being. He said, "I heard from BTS that they wanted to work on a song together." He also mentioned that his friend once used the phrase, 'My Universe' and he thought it was a 'cool' title. He said, "I thought it was a cool title, so I wrote it down and took it to my friend and said, 'Okay, let's do this demo for BTS'." The musician also mentioned that the concept of My Universe was all about the 'power of love that can transcend everything'. Apart from interviews, the documentary also saw the two groups work together like two sides of the same coin.

Watch My Universe documentary here:

It was after this that Chris Martin headed to Korea to meet BTS and recorded the song with them. Shedding some light on the collaboration between the two, BTS spoke about Chris Martin's influence on them. The group also felt overwhelmed as a 'celebrity' agreed to collaborate with the K-Pop group. Speaking about the Korean lyrics, RM mentioned that he was the one who wrote them and said that he did so thinking about the day he will meet ARMY someday. Chris Martin commended the band and mentioned that the seven of them are all special as individuals, but still manage to work seamlessly as a group.

The group also looked forward to performing My Universe for their fans and followers, whether at their own concert or at Coldplay's. Both the groups seemed immensely satisfied with their work and Martin said, "It's like a dream come true." BTS was recently seen performing at the 76th UN General Assembly and arrived there are special envoys.

