Is BTS Suga's Spotify Account Hacked? ARMY Wonders 'Who Put Up A Bhojpuri Song There?'

Some of the Indian BTS Army members recently noticed a shocking piece of glitch on the Spotify account of the BTS band member, Suga that took the internet by storm. The Army swamped the internet with messages regarding their speculations about BTS Suga's Spotify account being hacked.

Min Yoon-gi, better known as BTS Suga is among the popular band members who enjoy a massive fan following all over the world. He released his first solo mixtape titled Agust D which turned out to be a massive hit among the fans. Some of his notable songs include Give It To Me, Interlude: Shadow, Intro: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, What Do You Think? among others.

BTS Army baffled to see Bhojpuri song on Suga's Spotify account

It all began when some of the Indian BTS Army members spotted a Bhojpuri song under the BTS Suga Spotify songs list and took the internet by storm speculating that his account had been hacked. Some of the fans took to Twitter and shared the news of Suga's Spotify being hacked by sharing screenshots as proof. Some also added video clips of the same revealing how a Bhojpuri song was being played when one clicked on BTS Suga's song titled 'Suga Song.'

While many fans expressed their anger on the Spotify account being hacked, some also shared hilarious memes on the situation and craked up the BTS Army. Numerous fans took to Twitter and began asking everyone who hacked his account while others shared hilarious memes of how BTS Suga would be reacting when he learns about one of his songs being replaced by a Bhojpuri number. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to BTS Suga's Spotify being hacked with his song getting replaced with a Bhojpuri song.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial