From Taylor Swift's 'Lover' To 'Sucker' By Jonas Brothers: Best Chartbusters Of 2019

There have been many Hollywood music albums that have released in 2019. Popular artists like Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers and many more released their album this year and received excellent feedback from fans. Some of those went on to become chartbusters including Lover by Taylor Swift and Happiness Begins and Sucker by Jonas Brothers. Apart from this Beyoncé came up with two albums this year which were Homecoming: The Live Album and The Lion King: The Gift which was loved by fans. Let's take a look at some of the best Hollywood albums of 2019 so far.

Best albums of 2019

Taylor Swift's previously released song ME! broke the YouTube record of the most-watched video in 24 hours by a solo artist. The song was from the album Lover which received a lot of appreciation and not only ME! but songs like Lover, Paper Rings, You Need To Calm Down and others also did well. Apart from this, Jonas Brothers' songs like Sucker, Cool, Like It's Christmas and many more songs were loved by the audience. Sucker received more than 236 million views on YouTube with 5.3 million likes. Let us not forget Beyoncé's albums and her songs which received mixed reviews by fans. Her song SPIRIT from Disney's The Lion King has also given goosebumps to fans. Final conclusion according to fans is that Taylor Swift's Lover has been more loved by the audience and netizens are also waiting for Selene Gomez's upcoming album after her latest release Lose You To Love Me.

