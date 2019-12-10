Priyanka Chopra Jealous As She Is Not At 'Jumanji' Premiere With Jonas Brothers

Nick Jonas has evidently had a special 2019 with Jonas Brothers making a comeback after a six-year hiatus. The musical trio has released hit songs like Sucker For You and next on cards is the Happiness Begins tour. As for Nick, he will be seen reprising his role in the film franchise of Jumanji with its sequel all set to hit the screens on December 13, 2019. The premiere for Jumanji: The Next Level was held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 9, 2019, in Hollywood, California.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas having a 'glam time' on The White Tiger set

Priyanka Chopra jealous that she could not attend Jumanji premiere

Great to be back with my guy @KevinHart4real. Headed to the @jumanjimovie LA premiere! pic.twitter.com/QGwTCXIi7f — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) December 10, 2019

Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding: A look at some unseen pictures

Nick Jonas was seen sporting a black coloured suit coupled with a patterned shirt. Joe and Kevin Jonas, on the other hand, chose dark and solid suits. While speaking about his attire, Nick stated that he felt it was a nice pop of colours which matched the Jumanji logo. Priyanka Chopra could not make it to the premiere as her work commitments have kept her busy. When asked about Priyanka's absence during the premiere, Nick stated that she is in India right now. Although she is a big fan of the series and loved the first film she could not be a part of the premiere.

Also read: Nick Jonas is 'inspired' as Priyanka Chopra receives Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award

Also read: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas clock in their first anniversary sharing notes & unseen pics

Also read: Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas are Charlie Puth's 'favourite couple' and we totally agree

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.