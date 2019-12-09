Taylor Swift: From 'Women Of The Decade' To Peace With Katy Perry; When She Made Headlines

Pop sensation Taylor Swift will be soon turning 30 on December 13, 2019. She has delivered some of the best-selling albums at a very young age. The singer has come up a long way in her career and evolved as an artist over the last few years. Here is the list of times when Taylor Swift received the spotlight this year.

Five times Taylor Swift made news in 2019

Release of her album ‘Lover’

Taylor Swift's seventh studio album Lover is the biggest gift for all her fans this year. It released on August 23, 2019. The album has received three nominations at the 62nd Grammy Awards. It has also won the Album of 2019 award at People's Choice Awards. Taylor Swift even co-produced the album and it went on to become a huge success.

First Billboard Women of the Decade Award

The singing sensation is all set to become the first-ever recipient of the Billboard Woman of the Decade Award. The news has set the internet on fire. Taylor will be receiving the award during the 2019 Women in Music Event that will take place on December 12, 2019, at Los Angeles. Taylor is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished artists.

Taylor Swift’s Single ‘Me’

The song begins with an animated snake that transforms into butterflies. Taylor smoothly starts singing the lyrics in her melodious voice. The song has been directed by Dave Meyers and Taylor Swift herself. The song is considered as a true visual delight for eyes. Taylor Swift can be seen in her retro style costumes in few parts of the song.

Peace with Katy Perry

All her fans went crazy seeing Taylor Swift and Katy Perry bonding so well. There were once rumors about the rift between the two artists. But none of them ever talked about it. Katy Perry posted a picture of baked chocolate chip cookies on Instagram with "peace at last" written on the plate. She then tagged Taylor Swift in the caption.

Taylor Swift in the musical film 'Cats’

Taylor Swift will be seen in the fantasy film Cats. It is directed by Tom Hooper and will be hitting the cinemas on December 20, 2019. Other than Taylor Swift, it will feature James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, and Jennifer Hudson.

