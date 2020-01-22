Javed Akhtar Quotes That Were Converted Into Famous Bollywood Songs

Javed Akhtar is known for speaking truth to power through his poetry. The poet, lyricist, and screenwriter has completed almost five decades in Bollywood with over 100 credits to his name. Javed Akhtar has penned down lyrics and Bollywood scripts for decades. His poetry manages to tug the audience's heartstrings each time. He has also written some of the best poems and Shayaris that dwell upon various aspects of life and love, soothing our hearts and minds. Here are some of Javed Akhtar's quotes that were converted into Bollywood songs.

Jaaved Akhtar quotes that were converted into Bollywood songs

Doori

Doori is a poetic song written by Javed Akhtar for the underground hip-hop rappers' biopic, Gully Boy. The song is sung by Ranveer Singh. Doori song is adapted from Javed Akhtar's poem of the same name.

Kahne Ko Hum Pass Hai Par

Kitni Doori Hai

Ye Bhi Kaisi Mazboori Hai Tumse Humdardi Bhi

Nahi Kar Sakta Main

Mere Bas Ki Baat Nahi Hai

Main Ye Bahte Aansu Pochu

Utni Meri Aukaat Nahi Hai

Main Bhi Yahi Hu, Tum Bhi Yahi Ho

Par Sach Ye Hai Main Hu Kahi

Tum Aur Kahi Kahne Ko Hum Pass Hai Par

Kitni Doori Hai

Ye Bhi Kaisi Mazboori Hai

Sham

Sham is an acoustic romantic song from the film Aisha. The song is sung by Amit Trivedi, Nikhil D'Souza, Neuman Pinto. Sham was also turned into a full-fledged song.

Shaam bhi koi, jaise he nadi

Leher leher jaise beh rahi hain

Koi ankahee koi ansuni, baat dheeme keh rahi hai

Phir Dekhiye

Phir Dekhiye is a Bollywood song from Farhan Akhtar's movie Rock On!! The song is penned by Javed Akhtar and voiced by Caralisa Monteiro in 2008. The song was inspired by one of Javed Akhtar's quotes.

Aankhon Mein Jiske Koi To Khwaab Hai

Khush Hai Wahi Jo Thoda Betaab Hai

Zindagi Mein Koi Aarzu Kijiye

Phir Dekhiye

