Javed Akhtar Quotes That Were Converted Into Famous Bollywood Songs

Javed Akhtar is known for speaking truth to power through his poetry. The poet, lyricist, and screenwriter has completed almost five decades in Bollywood with over 100 credits to his name. Javed Akhtar has penned down lyrics and Bollywood scripts for decades. His poetry manages to tug the audience's heartstrings each time. He has also written some of the best poems and Shayaris that dwell upon various aspects of life and love, soothing our hearts and minds. Here are some of Javed Akhtar's quotes that were converted into Bollywood songs.
Also Read | Shabana Azmi asks why Javed Akhtar is clicking pic in unique way, gets hilarious answers
Also Read | Javed Akhtar calls 'people's poet' Sahir Ludhianvi a 'paradoxical man'
Doori is a poetic song written by Javed Akhtar for the underground hip-hop rappers' biopic, Gully Boy. The song is sung by Ranveer Singh. Doori song is adapted from Javed Akhtar's poem of the same name.
Kahne Ko Hum Pass Hai Par
Kitni Doori Hai
Ye Bhi Kaisi Mazboori Hai
Tumse Humdardi Bhi
Nahi Kar Sakta Main
Mere Bas Ki Baat Nahi Hai
Main Ye Bahte Aansu Pochu
Utni Meri Aukaat Nahi Hai
Main Bhi Yahi Hu, Tum Bhi Yahi Ho
Par Sach Ye Hai Main Hu Kahi
Tum Aur Kahi
Kahne Ko Hum Pass Hai Par
Kitni Doori Hai
Ye Bhi Kaisi Mazboori Hai
Sham is an acoustic romantic song from the film Aisha. The song is sung by Amit Trivedi, Nikhil D'Souza, Neuman Pinto. Sham was also turned into a full-fledged song.
Shaam bhi koi, jaise he nadi
Leher leher jaise beh rahi hain
Koi ankahee koi ansuni, baat dheeme keh rahi hai
Phir Dekhiye is a Bollywood song from Farhan Akhtar's movie Rock On!! The song is penned by Javed Akhtar and voiced by Caralisa Monteiro in 2008. The song was inspired by one of Javed Akhtar's quotes.
Aankhon Mein Jiske Koi To Khwaab Hai
Khush Hai Wahi Jo Thoda Betaab Hai
Zindagi Mein Koi Aarzu Kijiye
Phir Dekhiye
Also Read | Salim Khan & Javed Akhtar: Sholay, Don and other top films written by the legendary duo
Also Read | Javed Akhtar: Here are some vivid and emotional shayaris by the poet
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.