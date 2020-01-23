Jessica Simpson Addresses John Mayer's 'sexual Napalm' Quote In Her Memoir 'Open Book'

Jessica Simpson has finally opened up about her bitter relationship with John Mayer. In her upcoming memoir, the 39-year-old has discussed everything from her past sexual abuse trauma to her addiction to pills and alcohol, the book will cover it all. Jessica Simpson also mentioned that she is quite shocked after dating John Mayer.

In her upcoming memoir, Open Book Jessica Simpson looked back at her relationship with the singer John Mayer. Jessica and John dated after her divorce from Nick Lachey.

In an old interview with Playboy in 2010, John Mayer who is now 42, made a poor comment on his then-girlfriend Jessica Simpson. He called her 'sexual napalm'. Jessica did not find the comment flattering at all.

Jessica Simpson on her ex-boyfriend John Mayer:

In an interview with a leading news portal, Jessica opened saying that John thought that was what she wanted to be called at that time. She also expressed that she was floored and embarrassed when her grandmother actually read that interview where John made that comment on her. She added that a woman and how they are in bed is not something that is ever talked about and it was shocking for her.

In the interview, Jessica Simpson also mentioned how she thought that the comment seemed out of character for the singer. She added that he was the most loyal person on the planet and when she read that statement she decided that's it for her. She erased his number and all that made it easy for her to walk away.

Further talking about Mayer as a boyfriend Simpson said he loved her the way he could and she loved that love. She shared that he used to walk in the room and pick up his guitar and his amazing skills made her swoon. She further added that she did not know the man behind the guitar and that made her curious to know him more.

Simpson also added that it was when she was dating Mayer her unhealthy drinking habits started. She said that he was so clever and treated the conversation between them like a friendly competition that he wants to win.

She also mentioned that whenever her anxiety levels would rise, she used to pour herself a drink. And this was when she started relying on alcohol to mask her nerves.

John Mayer later apologised to Jessica for his 'sexual naplam' comment in 2010 in an interview with a leading daily. But the duo is still not in touch with each other.

Image Courtesy: Jessica Simpson Instagram/ John Mayer Instagram

