Halsey's New Album 'MANIC' Has A Secret Connection To John Mayer; Find Out What It Is

Halsey has finally dropped her highly anticipated album MANIC. Halsey’s fans are already in reviewing the album online and have started discussions regarding the songs they liked and the kind of vibe each of them possesses. But Halsey’s song 3am from MANIC has a secret John Mayer connection. Find out how John Mayer is connected to Halsey’s new album here.

Halsey’s 3am is secretly connected to John Mayer?

Halsey is considered to be one of the strongest vocalists in the music industry. She has dropped several chartbusters and hit singles. Halsey, in several interviews over the years, has discussed how her songs are inspired by her own personal experiences. Apart from writing songs about her personal life, Halsey has also collaborated with several chart-topping artists.

Now, Halsey's new album titled MANIC has finally released. While tweeting about the album being released, Halsey said that the most torturing and beautiful wait of her life has come to an end. But apart from this tweet, something else regarding MANIC is grabbing major attention.

The most torturing and beautiful wait of my life has come to an end.



MANIC is out now. #manicthealbumhttps://t.co/PyeDuCVd4N pic.twitter.com/WWRWwtg5wb — h (@halsey) January 17, 2020

One of the songs in MANIC titled 3am has a secret John Mayer connection to it. Let us start from the beginning. The song 3am has a little voice clip in the end. The moment MANIC dropped and Halsey’s fans listened to the song, they were quick to notice this voice clip at the end.

One fan took to Twitter and asked Halsey directly what it was. In the tweet, the fan asked Halsey if it was her dad’s voice. Halsey took notice of this tweet and responded that it is singer John Mayer’s voice. She further added that John Mayer predicted the success of Without Me before she had faith in herself. Without Me is another single from MANIC. Check out this entire Twitter exchange here.

It’s @JohnMayer ! Haha. He predicted the success of without me before I had faith in myself #manicthealbum https://t.co/IPbozv2nk4 — h (@halsey) January 17, 2020

Image Courtesy: Halsey Instagram, John Mayer Instagram

