Jessie J Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19 At Her Latest Concert In Los Angeles

Amid the trail of celebrities testing positive for COVID-19, singer Jessie J has also opened up about her diagnosis in an Instagram post. Sharing monochrome glimpses from a gig, Jessie revealed that she tested positive after performing at her December 15 concert at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles.

The Price Tag crooner is the latest on the list of celebrities including Hugh Jackman, Whoopi Goldberg, Debra Messing among others to catch the virus, which has spread exponentially owing to the latest Omicron variant. The news of her diagnosis also comes a few weeks after she suffered a miscarriage, a mishap she revealed in an emotional social media post.

Jessie J reveals testing positive for COVID-19 after her LA concert

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jessie shared myriad glimpses from the concert as she took to the stage and crooned her tracks. For the caption, she wrote, "I got covid at this show BUT The audience could clap in time. Balance. @ashleyosborn captures the energy of my shows like no one else". Take a look.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Jessie opened up about her miscarriage at the end of November, noting that she came to know about her baby's loss of heartbeat after her third scan. "After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat. This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me. I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But at this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self-love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way." she wrote.

Stating how it's the 'loneliest feeling in the world' as she was overwhelmed by the sadness, she quipped that she's a strong woman who will jump right back with time.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JESSIEJ)