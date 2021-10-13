Jesy Nelson Opens Up About 'blackfishing' Row In Instagram Live With Nicki Minaj

As the latest Instagram Live session conducted by Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj created a massive buzz among the fans, the singers reacted to the controversy after facing backlash for blackfishing.

Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj recently went live o Instagram to promote their new single, Boyz, where nelson spoke about facing accusations of blackfishing by a social media user due to her deep tan, and curly hair.

Jesy Nelson on being called out for blackfishing

According to the reports by Metro.co.uk, a source close to Jesy Nelson revealed that what should have been a positive and happy celebration has been somewhat tainted by what has started to feel like a personal attack against her. It was also revealed that it had begun to become a 'Little Mix vs Jesy storyline' when ultimately the band and Jesy have always stood for women supporting women and added that it’s a shame to see this taking such a sour turn.

When asked about how Jesy Nelson had been feeling about the issue, it was stated, "Jesy has been saddened to hear that so called friends have been encouraging online hate towards her, and whilst she appears in a much better head space after going solo, friends and family are checking in with her daily to make sure she’s okay." The insider further mentioned how Jesy Nelson was devastated to have caused any offence and revealed that Nicki was one of the first people she spoke to. It was also mentioned that Nicki wouldn't make any excuses as Jesy understands that she still has a lot of learning to do and takes full responsibility for not always getting it right. Adding to it, the insider revealed how it was a tough lesson for her and mentioned that she wants to continue to learn and grow as she fully understands why this conversation needs to happen.

It all began when Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj appeared on the Instagram live session where the former was called out for blackfishing by a user. In response to the user, Nelson stated that she never ever would want to offend anyone and just wanted to spread love and celebrate this, because this was a great song. She further defended herself by saying that she did not have any fake tan on when she was in the video with Nicki and revealed that it was a natural tan that she got while she was in Antigua for three weeks.

Watch the full Instagram live session-

Image: AP