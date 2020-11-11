Jimmie Allen, Jon Pardi & Others To Collaborate With 'Musicians On Call' On Veterans Day

On the occasion of Veterans’ Day 2020, several well-known artists will be performing for the veterans in collaboration with the MOC. The artists will be performing virtually for the veterans and their families at the Country Music Awards 2020 in order to thank them for their services.

According to ABC Audio, popular singers will be performing at the Country Music Awards 2020 and will thank all the veterans for their amazing services. Artists namely Jimmie Allen, Jon Pardi, John Shearer, Sheryl Crow and Scotty McCreery will be performing for the veterans and their families on Veterans' Day. The artists will be pairing up with Musicians On Call and will bring the gift of music to veterans even during the tough times of the pandemic.

'Musicians On Call' will be collaborating with Wrangler to present the concert for in which the artists will offer motivating virtual performances in more than 140 VA facilities across the country. Other artists that will be performing include Michael Ray, Charles Esten, Terri Clark, Brad Paisley, Walker County, Leon Bridges and Alexis Wilkins.

The veterans will be entertained by the country artists’ superhit songs including This Is It, Head Over Boots, Everyday Is A Winding Road and many other popular songs. Though Veterans Day is on November 11, the veterans in the VA facilities will be able to enjoy the artists’ performances throughout the week.

Jimmie Allen is one of the popular Black country singers in 2020. Apart from him, other Black country singers in 2020 include Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, Mickey Guyton, Tony Evans Jr, Darius Rucker and Coffey Anderson. According to Boston25news, many of these will be performing at the Country Music Awards 2020. Darius Rucker will be co-hosting the virtual Country Music Awards with Reba McEntire.

Also Read BTS Unveils New Tracklist Including 'Dynamite' For Upcoming Album 'BE'; Check Out

Also Read Country Singer Lee Brice To Miss CMA Awards Due To COVID-19

Jimmie Allen songs

Jimmie Allen songs and music videos are being loved by the audiences, gaining him immense popularity over time. Some of the songs include Make Me Want To, Like You Do, How To Be Single, Boys Gets A Truck, This Is Us, Best Shot, Shallow, Good Times Roll, All Tractors Ain’t Green, Deserve To Be and many others.

Also Read BTS, Lady Gaga Win Top Awards At MTV Europe Music Awards

Also Read MTV Europe Music Awards: BTS, Lady Gaga Win Big, Cardi B And Coldplay Follow

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.