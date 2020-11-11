BTS Unveils New Tracklist Including 'Dynamite' For Upcoming Album 'BE'; Check Out

The South Korean band, BTS would be launching their new album on November 20. The forthcoming album is titled BE. Recently, Big Hit Entertainment teased the BTS’ army with a tracklist of BTS’ BE. In the first image, a conceptual photo with the lead single of the song – Life Goes on is shown. It also has a few lines written in cursive.

The lines read, “Life goes on/Like an echo in the forest/Like an arrow in the blue sky/On my pillow, on my table/Life goes on like this again”. BTS’ BE will feature eight songs. The list also includes BTS’ hit song Dynamite. There are songs with titles in English that is- Blue and Grey and Stay. The Big Hit Entertainment also gave out a press release with the translations for the Korean titles that is Track 2 – Fly To My Room, Track 5 – Telepathy and Track 6 – Dis-ease.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, BTS gave insights into their new upcoming album. They said each member has a significant share for this upcoming album. They added that an increase in direct participation in the album-making process allowed them to explore more aspects of their music and creativity.

Earlier, Big Hit Entertainment posted a concept video of BTS’ BE. It is essentially a collage of nine individual videos that have been shot through CCTV cameras. Seven of the videos show each and every single member of the band in their own individual rooms which have been decorated in accordance with their respective individual personalities. The remaining two see the band coming together and indulging in different activities.

BTS, Lady Gaga win top awards at MTV EMA 2020

On November 8, 2020, the South Korean pop group BTS won leading four awards for Best Song Dynamite and Best Group for the third consecutive year at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Other than that, BTS also picked up the Best Fans and Best Virtual Live for Bang Bang Con. Singer Lady Gaga bagged the Best Artist award at the function beating other popular artists.

Hosted by the girl group Little Mix, MTV Europe Music Awards showcased the best talent in global music on Sunday night with performances from popular artists such as Sam Smith, Doja Cat, DaBaby and Alicia Keys. Lady Gaga who was nominated the most number of awards in the show beat other popular singers such as Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd and Miley Cyrus for the Best Artist prize. DJ Khaled won the award for Best Video for Popstar, for which Gaga was also nominated.

