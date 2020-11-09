MTV Europe Music Awards: BTS, Lady Gaga Win Big, Cardi B And Coldplay Follow

On November 8, 2020, the South Korean pop group BTS won leading four awards for Best Song Dynamite and Best Group for the third consecutive year at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Other than that, BTS also picked up the Best Fans and Best Virtual Live for Bang Bang Con. Singer Lady Gaga bagged the Best Artist award at the function beating other popular artists.

Hosted by the girl group Little Mix, MTV Europe Music Awards showcased the best talent in global music on Sunday night with performances from popular artists such as Sam Smith, Doja Cat, DaBaby and Alicia Keys. Lady Gaga who was nominated the most number of awards in the show beat other popular singers such as Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd and Miley Cyrus for the Best Artist prize. DJ Khaled won the award for Best Video for Popstar, for which Gaga was also nominated.

Moreover, Cardi B picked up the Best Hip Hop award and Coldplay won Best Rock, whereas Haley Williams bagged Best Alternative and Little Mix girl’s group was named Best Pop. Karol G bagged the Best Latin award, she also won Best Collaboration for Tusa which also featured Nicki Minaj. Best Electronic award was gone to David Guetta who was also seen performing on the stage in Budapest. Doja Cat took Best New Artist award.

MTV EMA hands 'A Generation Change' award this year

In the third year, MTV EMAs also handed a Generation Change award to five women fighting for racial and social justice across the globe. Those women were Kiki Mordi, Temi Mwale, Catherhea Potjanaporn, Luiza Brasil and Raquel Willis. At the show, Tom Morello and St. Vincent gave a tribute to the legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen who passed away in October 2020 due to cancer. He is survived by his family and fans.

Image Source: Lady Gaga Instagram/ BTS World Official Instagram

