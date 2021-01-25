Jimmie Rodgers Passes Away At 87: Here Are 5 Television Appearances Of The Late Musician

Jimmie Rodgers songs such as "Honeycomb", "Were You Really Mine?" and "Oh Oh, I'm falling in love again" showed that the late musician knew how to masterfully and seamlessly mix genres. The late country and pop singer was known for doing so decades before the same became a regular practice amongst the current generation of musicians. But, perhaps not a lot of people knew that Jimmie Rodgers was a known television personality as well. This article is dedicated to five of his most iconic television appearances from back in the day.

1) The Ed Sullivan Show

One of the highlights of Jimmie Rodgers career was his appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show. During his appearance on the same, he was seen singing out a relatively fresh version of his hit single, Honeycomb. A video of the same can be found below.

2) The Gisele MacKenzie Show

The second television appearance that proved to be a turning point for Jimmie Rodgers' career was his appearance on The Gisele MacKenzie Show. At the time, he was seen singing his yet another popular musical number, "Oh Oh I'm Falling in Love Again". The video can be found below.

3) The Dick Clark Show

One of Jimmie Rodgers' songs, namely "Honeycomb", had become the 1957 equivalent of a viral sensation during the late 1950s. So much so that it was observed that every single talk show at the time invited the then 23-year-old Rodgers onto their platform to croon a fresh version of the hit musical number. One more example of the same can be found below, which sees Rodgers appearing and subsequently crooning a version of "Honeycomb".

4) The Jimmy Durante Show

The fourth spot in the list of Jimmie Rodgers' TV Shows appearances belongs to the time he spent alongside legendary talk show host Jimmy Durante on the latter's platform. The video below sees the two engaging in scripted playful banter involving an Australian folk song and a dictionary. The clip in question is from the year 1959.

5) The Patti Page Oldsmobile Show

One of the very first appearances by Jimmie Rodgers on television was his stint on The Patti Page Oldsmobile Show, where he was introduced by the legendary musician herself. The video below sees him singing to a group of people attending a party. The song that he can be heard singing is one of his most famous tunes, namely "Kisses Sweeter Than Wine"

