DYK Nicolas Cage Turned Down The Part Of Neo In Iconic 'The Matrix' Franchise In 1999?

American actor Nicolas Cage, who is critically acclaimed for his Oscar-winning role in Leaving Las Vegas was considered to be a part of The Matrix cast. In 1999s, Wachowskis' science fiction/martial art epic The Matrix kicked off one of the most iconic franchises of all time, but there were a handful of prominent actors who turned down the role, including Nicolas Cage. It has been reported that Cage was considered for playing the role of Neo in The Matrix and was added to the list of other high-profile actors considered for this role which included Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt, Val Kilmer, and Will Smith but, none of them worked out and the role was passed on to Keanu Reeves.

Cage wanted to spend time with his family

In an interview with Newsweek, Cage revealed he turned down the opportunity because the film was going to be shot in the Land Down Under. He explained, he did not want to spend so much time in Australia away from his family and he does not regret turning down the role. The role went to Keanu Reeves, who will reprise his role as Neo in the upcoming The Matrix 4. In the 90s, Nicolas Cage's movies had established some brilliant action cred because of his roles in The Rock, Con Air, and Face/Off which explains why the Wachowskis were interested to add him to The Matrix cast. As perfect as Reeves was for the part, it would've been pretty fun watching Cage go full-blown psycho on Agent Smith. The other popular Nicolas Cage's movies include National Treasure, Adaptation, Mandy, Ghostrider, The Sorcerer's Apprentice, The Ghost Spirit of Vengeance, Next, Pay the Ghost, and many more.

Nicolas Cage's upcoming movie

Nicolas Cage will be starring in the wild horror movie Willy’s Wonderland this year. Directed by Kevin Lewis and written by G.O. Parsons, the first trailer was released on January 15, earlier this year. The story follows a drifter played by Cage, winding up stranded in a remote town in Nevada where he agrees to work as a janitor at a family fun center called Willy’s Wonderland only to discover that the animatronics have come to life and trying to kill him along with a group of teenagers trapped with him. Nicolas Cage will star with the movie stars Emily Tosta, Ric Reitz, Chris Waner, and veteran character actress Beth Grant.

