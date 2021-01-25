'Godzilla Vs Kong' Trailer Has Fans Picking Sides Between #TeamGodzilla And #TeamKong

First Godzilla vs Kong trailer has been released by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment. It puts the two-titular monsters against each other with a hint that one of them will fall. The Godzilla vs Kong trailer has received immense appreciation from fans.

Godzilla vs Kong trailer review

The makers have shared Godzilla vs Kong trailer and it has hyped the anticipation level of fans. It shows that King Kong has been brought by the military to fight Godzilla. There seems to be two battles between the giant monsters. It also hinted that there have been brawls among the two species in past, but now the two legendary beasts are the only ones left from their respective species.

As per the trailer, the Godzilla vs Kong plot will show the dinosaur god as the bad guy and the ape as a savior. However, it is also hinted that the former has been manipulated. More details about Godzilla vs Kong plot are under wraps. Check out how netizens shared their Godzilla vs Kong trailer review.

Dude, the Godzilla vs Kong trailer is amazing!! im so glad to be alive to finally watch it



And i am #TeamGodzilla folks, kong is cool but Godzilla is the king, no, the god pic.twitter.com/mOcmxwDUeo — Missy ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡· (@missingno_54) January 24, 2021

I’d like to officially announce that I am in fact #TeamGodzilla pic.twitter.com/WmpcD8xvrG — ðŸ’œProwling GambinoðŸ’š (@ProwlingGambino) January 23, 2021

#GodzillaVsKong looks amazing! Liking how Godzilla looks to be attacking humanity in some capacity. I'm sure he has his reasons! #TeamGodzilla pic.twitter.com/URGJGc4rru — Up From The Depths - æµ·ã®åº•ã‹ã‚‰èˆžã„ä¸ŠãŒã‚‹ (@FromTheDepths88) January 24, 2021

if kong can counter godzilla’s atomic breath, that mf isn’t making it out of this movie #TeamKong pic.twitter.com/RT8pTfjCZm — avery ‍ (@unspilledbeans) January 24, 2021

Look at the frightened monkey watching GODzillaðŸ˜Ž coming. Look at the fear in its eyesðŸ‘€



Fear has no languageðŸ‘ŠðŸ»#GodzillaVsKong #TeamGodzilla pic.twitter.com/159TXV7Ye7 — à®µà®¿à®•à¯à®©à¯‡à®·à¯ (@Akvicky_2) January 24, 2021

Godzilla vs Kong plot synopsis

Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the synopsis states. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth".

Godzilla vs Kong cast and more

Godzilla vs Kong cast has Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. Directed by Adam Wingard, the movie is a follow-up to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. The film is the fourth part of Legendary’s MonsterVerse. It is also the 36th movie in the Godzilla franchise and the 12th movie in the King Kong franchise. The movie is scheduled to arrive on March 26, 2021, in theatres and on HBO Max.

