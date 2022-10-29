Jin Says BTS Announced Military Enlistment Indirectly In June; Here's Why They Delayed It

South Korean band BTS members are all set to serve their mandatory military service, and their eldest member Jin will be the first one to get enrolled.

After the release of his debut single The Astronaut, Jin revealed that he would begin collecting his documents to get enlisted once he returns home from Argentina. During his interaction with his fans, the K-Pop star revealed BTS indirectly announced their military enlistment in June and added the reasons for delaying it.

During a live session on Weverse, Jin opened up about his military enlistment plans and revealed that he planned to do it back in June. However, he waited till October to avoid a tearful performance at the 2030 Busan World Expo. Jin said, "I originally planned to enlist in June but in order to be courteous to fans, I waited until our October performance (in Busan). I didn’t want a tearful performance so my enlistment announcement was delayed."

A few days after their Yet To Come concert in Busan, earlier this month, BTS' agency Bighit Entertainment announced the band's members will fulfil their mandatory military service. However, Jin revealed that the band began dropping hints back in June. The singer said the band announced a hiatus for the members to focus on their individual careers to indirectly share that they will go for military service.

He said, "In June, we released the video about halting group promotions and focusing on solo activities. We were indirectly sharing that we were going to the military."

Jin on his plans to fulfil the military service

During the session, Jin revealed that he is not fond of the cold weather which is why he convinced his agency to let him enrol for military service between May and June. But, due to the band's 2030 Busan World Expo performance, he had to choose between his fans and his convenience. The singer ended up choosing his fans and delayed his enlistment. He said, "I thought a lot about whether to be courteous to fans and go to the military when it’s cold or not perform and go during the warm weather that I like."

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial/@jin